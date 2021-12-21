Left Menu

Oman's gas project for block 10 in Saih Rawl filed is expected to reach production of 0.5 bln cubic feet per day - ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:40 IST
Cairo, Dec 21 (REUTERS) - Oman's energy ministry said on Tuesday that the gas project for block 10 in the Saih Rawl gas field is expected to reach production of 0.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day. It added on Twitter that the project start up is expected within the next two years.

Earlier the ministry signed a concession agreement with Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV, along with its partners OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas to develop and produce natural gas from block 10 of the Saih Rawl gas field.

