Spain extends energy tax cuts to May 2022

Spain will extend a series of tax cuts brought in to provide relief to consumers hit by sky-high energy bills until May 2022, Government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

Extending the package of cuts, which were introduced in June and were due to expire at the end of the year, will have an impact of some 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) over the first months of next year, Rodriguez told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

