Left Menu

UK agrees fishing access and quotas with Norway

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST
UK agrees fishing access and quotas with Norway
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new deal with Norway for fishing in each other’s waters in 2022.

The agreement will allow Britain's fleet to fish up to 30,000 tonnes of various whitefish stocks in Norwegian waters, and vice versa.

The UK government said fleets would benefit from the increased flexibility to target the stocks in the best condition throughout the fishing year, supporting a more sustainable fishing industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021