Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 to be held from 10 -12 January

The Government of Gujarat is organising the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, from 10 -12 January 2022, at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A pre-event summit has been organised by the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat, with a theme "Holistic Healthcare focused on Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices" on December 18, 2021, in Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The pre-event summit was inaugurated by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers and Shri Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat. Ms. S. Aparna, IAS, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, Dr. Sarah Mcmullen, India Office Country Director, United States Food and Drug Control Administration (US FDA) and Dr. V. G. Somani, Drugs Controller General of India were also present on the occasion.

The focus of the pre-event summit was on the following:-

Boosting Bulk Drug Production through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme

Reducing India's Dependence in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs & Medical Devices

Jan Aushadhi Kendras – Generic Medicines

During the summit, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the stall of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Through the PMBJP stall, PMBI informed the salient features of PMBJP and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Generic Medicines which are available at affordable prices through more than 8500 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, functioning across the country.

During this pre-event summit, technical sessions covered various aspects of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the opportunities to enhance bulk drug production. It also consisted of sessions to discuss status & scope of generic medicines in India and experience sharing sessions by medical experts and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

This pre-summit was followed by a panel discussion session where K. Beji George, Chairman & Managing Director, HLL Lifecare, Parth Gautam Sharma, Deputy CEO, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), and Prabhav Joshi, Managing Director, Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited were present and discussed about the healthcare services and availability of generic medicines at affordable prices with the attendees.

(With Inputs from PIB)