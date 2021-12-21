Bengal: 3 killed, 44 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire

Three persons were killed and 44 others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The IOC in a statement said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown related works.

''The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,'' it said.

The fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control, the IOC said. Out of the 44 injured, 37 are being referred to a hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer of Purba Medinipur district told PTI.

The condition of seven of them are stated to be critical, he added.

