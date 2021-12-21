Left Menu

Bengal: 3 killed, 44 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:03 IST
Bengal: 3 killed, 44 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and 44 others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The IOC in a statement said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown related works.

''The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,'' it said.

The fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control, the IOC said. Out of the 44 injured, 37 are being referred to a hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer of Purba Medinipur district told PTI.

The condition of seven of them are stated to be critical, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021