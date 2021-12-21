Left Menu

3 died, over 30 injured in fire incident in West Bengal's Haldia

At least three people died and over 30 others were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people died and over 30 others were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality said, "Three people died and over 30 persons were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in Haldia today. The injured have been shifted to Kolkata."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the fire incident. "Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

