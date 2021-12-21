Concreting of foundation slab of reactor starts for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6

Marking a key development in the construction of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6, the ''first concreting in the foundation slab'' of the reactor building has been launched, said Rosatom, the Russian firm involved in building the reactors, on Tuesday. Kudankulam Unit 6 is the last of the six reactors of 1,000 MW capacity, each built in collaboration with Russia.

"On December 20, 2021, the main construction period of the Kudankulam NPP Unit 6...was officially launched through the first concreting in the foundation slab of the reactor building," Rosatom said in a statement on Tuesday. In June, the first concrete had been laid at the power unit 5.

"The third stage of the Kudankulam NPP relating to the main construction period will provide additional power capacity to ensure industrial and commercial development of businesses in the Tamil Nadu region and India as a whole,'' the release said. It will also promote more confidence ''in our friendly countries' prospects to expand peaceful nuclear cooperation by using the most advanced projects of high-capacity nuclear power units of the Russian design ,'' said Andrey Lebedev, ASE JSC Vice-President for Projects in India and Prospective Projects.

The equipment required for the top-priority installation at Units 5 and 6 is being supplied now and the construction process is being supported by the working documentation, Rosatom said.

After the General Framework Agreement (GFA) for power units 3 and 4 construction was signed on April 10, 2014, negotiations were started between India and Russia on the construction of Kudankulam NPP Units 5 and 6.

An agreement was reached for these units to be built in the same design as the units of the second stage.

On June 1, 2017, the Credit Protocol to the Intergovernmental Agreement of December 5, 2008 and the GFA for Kudankulam NPP units 5 and 6 were signed, the release said.

