DPIIT to organize national workshop to brainstorm on next phase of reforms for reducing compliance burden

In a major bid to realize the nation's goals of improving "Ease of living" and "Ease of doing business", the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is conducting a national workshop on the "Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden" on December 22, 2021. As per an official release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, "The Workshop will witness wide participation from across Central Ministries and States, UTs."

The workshop would have three parallel breakout sessions. The theme of the first would be "Breaking Silos and Enhancing Synergies among Government Departments". This session would focus, among others, on integration between Central Ministries, Departments and State single window systems, deliberation on single business ID, etc. The second is based on the theme of "National Single Sign-on for Efficient Delivery of Citizen Services" which would deal with deliberations on onboarding all citizen services by Central and State Government services under one roof - "National Citizen-Centric Portal" and the creation of a 'National Digital Profile' for all citizens that shall be used to pre-fill Government forms and also as a tool to citizen benefit welfare discovery.

The third Breakout Session is themed 'Effective Grievance Redressal' and the session would have a discussion on several topics like usage of next-generation technology ineffective grievance redressal, accountability-based mechanism for enhanced effectiveness of redressal quality. The Workshop is expected to see enriched discussions and deliberations and lead to the crystallization of innovative approaches to reduce the compliance burden. The outcomes of breakout sessions shall be presented to the Commerce and Industry Minister and Cabinet Secretary during the concluding and valedictory session. (ANI)

