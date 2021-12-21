Municipal Corporation Gurugram claims before NGT it has tapped sewage of Shankar colony

Municipal Corporation Gurugram on Tuesday has claimed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has tapped sewage of the Shankar Colony and given a tender for connecting the branch sewer line with the main sewer line. The NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also noted that certain steps are claimed to have been taken to remedy the discharge of untreated effluents and dumping of waste in open.

It is further stated that waste is being collected from the Group Housing Societies and dumped waste has also been lifted. The tribunal was hearing an application against the failure of the statutory authorities in stopping the discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of unsegregated waste in open in Sector 111, Gurugram, Haryana.

The case of the applicant was that untreated sewage and waste are being disposed of in the open in the complex of Diplomatic Greens of Gurugram by the residents of unauthorized colony Chandan Vihar here which is adversely affecting the environment and public health in the area and has led to unsanitary conditions inside the complex where more than 350 families are residing. The Corporation has filed a status report stating that sewage of Shankar Colony has been tapped by GC and no sewage is being discharged into 400 mm diameter sewer line. As a result, the overflow of sewage has also stopped.

The status report also stated that a tender for connecting a 400 diameter branch sewer line with a 900 diameters main sewer line has been floated for a permanent solution. The STP at village Sarai Alawardi is at the trial stage and the same shall be functional by November 20, 2021. The 400 diameters branch sewer line shall be connected with 900 diameters main sewer line within 30 days.

As a result, the sewage of Shankar Colony and Chandan Vihar Colony (both are approved) shall be disposed of and treated through STP at village Sarai Alawardi. Later, a progress report in the matter was submitted whereby it was informed that STP at village Sarai Alawardi has become operational on November 11 this year and the work of connecting 400 mm diameter sewer line with 900 mm diameter main sewer line could not be completed.

The work of the same is halted due to directions dated November 14, 2021, issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, further directions issued by and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and adjoining Areas for abetment of Air Pollution in Delhi NCR. The NGT was informed by the authorities that the project will be completed within 15 days after the ban on construction activities will be lifted and hot mix plants are made operational.

The tribunal then said that no further order appears to be necessary at this stage except that further follow up remedial action be taken in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)