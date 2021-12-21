DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 21

(Corrects to say French official's visit ends on Dec 21) Dec 21 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, DEC. 21 ** NEW DLEHI - François Delattre, Secretary-General of Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, is on an official visit to India (final day). ** PHNOM PENH - Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to visit Cambodia to boost bilateral ties (to Dec. 22). ** LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic speak on Brexit. ** BRUSSELS - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks with EU's Maros Sefcovic on the Northern Ireland protocol. ** TIRANA - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meet for the second day of the Open Balkan initiative summit in Tirana – 0900 GMT. ** BUDAPEST - Foreign Ministers of Visegrad four CEE member states and Turkish foreign minister meet in Budapest - 0930 GMT ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca - 1220 GMT ** MADRID - Spain's Foreign Affairs minister José Manuel Albares holds a meeting with his Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn followed by a joint press conference - 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca to visit Brussels for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions (Final Day) BEIRUT - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lebanon (to Dec. 22). BANGKOK/SINGAPORE - South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook will visit Thailand and Singapore for talks with senior officials there on bilateral defence cooperation (to Dec. 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22 MALE - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Maldives (to Dec. 23). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 24 TRIPOLI, Libya - Presidential elections. TRIPOLI, Libya - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 12th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 2 SAUDI ARABIA – Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To. Jan. 14) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 4 VIENNA - 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via Videoconference. BURMA – 74th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 7 NAYPYIDAW - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will visit Myanmar. (To Jan. 8) PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 32th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (To Jan. 18). PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 11th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 12th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 13 MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, speaks at Forum Europe meeting organized by Nueva Economia - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 14 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2022 (to Jan. 23). TUNISIA – 12th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 17 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup Meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2022 (to Jan. 19). DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2022 Annual Meeting (to Jan 21). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 24 LIBYA – President election. TRIPOLI - Election for Libyan house of representatives. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. LOME, Togo – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. EGYPT – 11th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 STOCKHOLM - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pay an official visit to Sweden (to Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 30 LISBON - Portugal holds general election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 31

LOS ANGELES - 64th Annual Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 5

SAPPORO, Japan – 2022 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. COSTA RICA – Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 8 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2022 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 10

BERLIN – 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (to Feb. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 12 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 14th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 17th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 14th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 18 BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 21

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)