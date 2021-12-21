Left Menu

Delhi reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:23 IST
Delhi reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. According to Delhi government health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 557. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,42,390. The positivity rate is 0.20 per cent.

The total death has gone up to 25,102 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. The bulletin said that 2,49,91,475 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

