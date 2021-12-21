Left Menu

HJV activists protest against quarrying near Karinja temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell also took part in the protest.

HJV activists protest against quarrying near Karinja temple
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Activists of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) staged a protest near the clock tower here on Tuesday demanding an end to the quarrying activities in the vicinity of the Karinjeshwara Temple at Karinja in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The protestors demanded permanent ban on quarrying and mining activities in the surroundings of the temple to protect the sanctity of the place of worship.

The leaders of the protest pointed out that compound wall of the temple has collapsed due to stone quarrying and the front portion of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has developed cracks. The use of explosives is threatening the existence of the temple, they said.

Rajashekarananda Swamiji of Vajradehi mutt, who addressed the protesters, wanted the government to urgently respond to the demand of the devotees of the temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell also took part in the protest.

