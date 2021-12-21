Left Menu

Farmers continue to block rail tracks, affect train traffic in Punjab

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to kin of those killed during the anti-farm law stir, farmers blocked rail tracks at various places for the second day on Tuesday, affecting the movement of 156 trains in the state.

Ferozepur division railway officials said, "84 trains were cancelled, 47 were short-terminated and 25 were short-originated." Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started the agitation on Monday, demanding besides loan waiver, compensation to families of those among them who died during the year-long anti-farm law stir and the cancellation of criminal cases slapped against them.

They are also demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged crops, the release of pending payment of sugarcane crops and the abolition of the contract system.

Satnam Singh Pannu, a farmer leader said they will not lift their 'dharna' till their demands are met.

"During a meeting on September 28, we were given assurance by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi but the state government later backed out. Besides four places where farmers are sitting presently on dharna, we will start the protest at three more sites in Punjab from tomorrow," he said. Farmers are presently squatting on railway tracks at different places in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

