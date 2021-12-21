President's Southern sojourn from Dec 29 to Jan 3

President Ram Nath Kovind would visit Hyderabad from December 29 to January 3, 2022 for a customary Southern sojourn.

He will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats, during the visit.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of various departments on Tuesday on the arrangements to be made for the President's Southern Sojourn, a state government release said.

''Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the Hon'ble President's Southern Sojourn at Rastrapathi Nilayam from 29-12-2021 to 3-1-2022 at BRKR Bhavan today,'' it said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in coordination to make ''perfect'' arrangements for the President's visit, it said.

The senior official said the President's visit to Hyderabad should be seen as an opportunity to further enhance the prestige of the Telangana government and the recognition of Hyderabad worldwide.

Accordingly, the officials have been directed to coordinate with all the departments to avoid any shortcomings in arrangements and make the President's visit comfortable, the release said.

Located at Bolarum here, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from there.

