Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 602 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the state government on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:55 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 602 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the state government on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.59 per cent. A total of 1,00,342 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count in the state has gone to 27,41,013. During the last 24 hours, 691 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 26,97,244.

As many as 5 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36,691. There are currently 7,078 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021