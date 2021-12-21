Tamil Nadu reports 602 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the state government on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.59 per cent. A total of 1,00,342 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count in the state has gone to 27,41,013. During the last 24 hours, 691 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 26,97,244.

As many as 5 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36,691. There are currently 7,078 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

