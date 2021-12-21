Union Minister Hardeep Puri expresses grief over fire at Indian Oil refinery in Haldia

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed grief over the fire at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery at Haldia in West Bengal which left three people dead and 44 people injured. "Unfortunate accident causing flash fire at Haldia Refinery today has led to loss of three precious lives & burn injuries to 44 people. Some of the injured have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital. @PIB_India," said Puri in his tweet.

Puri said that a green corridor was operationalised to shift the critically injured to hospitals. He added that compensation, best medical care will be provided to the affected and a detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident. "A green corridor was operationalised for shifting the critical cases to institutes of higher medical management. Compensation & best medical care will be provided to all those who have been affected. Detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," said another tweet from Puri.

Speaking to ANI, SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality said, "Three people died and over 30 persons were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in Haldia today. The injured have been shifted to Kolkata." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the fire incident.

"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

