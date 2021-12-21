Left Menu

Ugandan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin worth over Rs 14 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman from Uganda was arrested by customs officials at the international airport here on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling heroin worth over Rs 14 crore into the country.

The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Dubai.

''On a thorough checking of her baggage, some material was found secreted in the sides her bag. A detailed examination yielded a total of 2.02 kg of an off-white powdery substance, which was confirmed as heroin on testing,'' the customs department said in a statement.

The heroin was seized and the passenger arrested, it added.

The estimated value of the seized heroin in the international market is Rs 14.14 crore, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

