Rajasthan BJP urges govt to compensate farmers facing crop loss amid cold wave

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:57 IST
BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia has demanded compensation to farmers after assessment of damage to crops due to severe cold conditions in the state.

Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

Due to severe cold conditions, farmers have suffered heavy losses due to damage of crops across the state, Poonia said.

He urged the chief minister to conduct early girdawari for assessment of damage caused to the crops due to severe winter conditions, so that the farmers can get financial support at the time of crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

