Woman shot at over family dispute by three bike-borne youths at Bhopa village

A woman was shot at by three bike-borne men at a village in the Bhopa area here allegedly over a family dispute with her in-laws, police said.

The incident happened at Baruki village on Tuesday when the victim Sonam was working in the fields.

The victim was recuperating at a hospital, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by her father, Sonam was living with her parents after the family dispute with her in-laws and the attack on her daughter was their handiwork. Sonam was married to Anuj about seven years ago, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)