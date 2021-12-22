Left Menu

Elderly couple found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida's Surajpur area in what could be a property-related dispute, a police official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:26 IST
Elderly couple found dead in Noida, suicide suspected
DCP Noida Harichand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida's Surajpur area in what could be a property-related dispute, a police official said on Wednesday. The couple, Dr Satinder and his wife, was found dead in their apartment at Paramount Golf Forest Society. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot. "As per initial investigation, the couple seems to have ended their lives by consuming poison", said Deputy Commissioner of Police Harichand.

The forensic officials rushed to the spot to carry out an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post mortem for further investigation. "The couple seems to have been engaged into some property related disputes and have named some people in the suicide note. We are investigating the authenticity of the letter", said the DCP.

Dr Satinder was originally from Delhi's Kirti Nagar and had recently moved to Noida in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

