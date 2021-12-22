Left Menu

DRDO conducts maiden launch of indigenously developed new generation surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay'

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Launch of 'Pralay' . Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The Union Ministry of Defence, in a press release, said, "The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms."

"All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the downrange ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," they added. The ministry also informed that the Missile is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. "The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics," they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He also complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the team and said that this is a new generation surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technologies and induction of this weapon system will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces. As per sources, the advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air. (ANI)

