Man arrested after his baby died in wife's YouTube-assisted delivery

A Tamil Nadu man, who tried to help his wife deliver a baby at home with the help of YouTube videos near the Ranipet district, was arrested after the newborn died. On Monday, Gomathi went into labor, her husband Loganathan tried to help her deliver at home with help of YouTube videos. In the process, the woman delivered a still-born. Later she was taken to a hospital in Vellore in a critical condition where she is undergoing a treatment.

Taking note of the incident, the Police conducted an inquiry based on the complaint and have arrested Loganathan under 304(ii) and 316. The Ranipet police are also trying to reach out to his sister in connection with the case. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma. Subramanian said, "We have received a complaint and based on it we have filed an FIR. We are taking legal action." (ANI)

