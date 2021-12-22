Kannada outfits call for bandh on Dec 31 to protest defacing of Sangolli Rayanna's statue

Kannada organisations on Wednesday announced a state-wide bandh on December 31 in protest against the recent defacing of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna by alleged activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi.

''There will be Bandh on December 31,'' Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said in a press conference.

He added that the Kannada organisations have taken the incident in Belagavi a few days ago very seriously.

''This is not an ordinary Bandh, it is the echo from the breath, heart and soul. This is above the Congress, BJP and the JD(S). All are with us going beyond their political differences. No one should stop this Bandh,'' Nagaraj said.

