Left Menu

7-year-old-girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested

A 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a wedding ceremony in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area on Sunday.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:12 IST
7-year-old-girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested
Rape image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a wedding ceremony in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area on Sunday.

The police arrested 38-year-old Naresh Chandra, one of the guests of the function. According to Delhi police, they scanned marriage videos and photographs to nab the accused.

The police found that the girl was playing near the stairs from where someone took her to an isolated placed and sexually assaulted her. Later, she was admitted to a nearby hospital and after first aid, she was discharged from the hospital. The Police said that further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021