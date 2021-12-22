AIIMS to start training programme for healthcare workers for judicious use of medical oxygen

Left Menu

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will train healthcare workers engaged in oxygen management and administration to ensure judicious use of medical oxygen, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the premier institute

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will train healthcare workers engaged in oxygen management and administration to ensure judicious use of medical oxygen, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the premier institute. "AIIMS is doing the training programme in terms of the academic session. It aims to empower healthcare workers engaged in Oxygen management and administration with the essential knowledge and skills to ensure judicious use of oxygen," Dr Guleria told ANI.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday launched National Oxygen Stewardship Programme at AIIMS, New Delhi. It envisages identifying and training at least one "Oxygen Steward" in each district across the country. These trained professionals would be responsible for leading the training on Oxygen therapy and management in their respective districts and also support audit of oxygen delivery and preparedness for a surge scenario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

