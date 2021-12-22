Left Menu

Narendra Singh Tomar releases book Spices Statistics at Glance 2021

The book highlights the growth achieved in spices sector during the last seven years from 2014-15 to 2020-21 in the country. 

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar released the book 'Spices Statistics at a Glance 2021'on 21st December 2021. The book is a compendium of all the spices statistics like, area, production, productivity, export, import, price and value of output of various spices produced in the country.

The book is published by the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the nodal agency for collection and compilation of area and production estimates of spices at National level. The book highlights the growth achieved in spices sector during the last seven years from 2014-15 to 2020-21 in the country.

Spices production in the Country grew from 67.64 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 106.79 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 with an annual growth rate 7.9%, following an increase in area from 32.24 lakh hectare to 45.28 lakh hectare. Among the major spices, Cumin (14.8%), Garlic (14.7%), Ginger (7.5%), Fennel (6.8%), Coriander (6.2%), fenugreek (5.8%), Red chilli (4.2%) and Turmeric (1.3 %), show significant growth rate in production.

The rapid stride in production has made available quality spices for export. This is reflected in the growth of spices export which grew from 8.94 lakh tonnes worth Rs 14900 crores to 16 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 29535 crores (US$ 3.98 billion) during the above period, logging an annual growth rate of 9.8% in terms of volume and 10.5% in terms of value.

The export of spices contributes 41% of the total export earnings from all horticulture crops in the country and it ranks fourth among agricultural commodities, falling behind only the marine products, non-basmati rice and basmati rice.

The spectacular growth of spices witnessed in the country is due to the various development programmes implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare like MIDH, RKVY, PKVY, PMKSY, etc. The Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development through its planting material production programme and technology dissemination programme has played an important role in the spread of high yielding varieties which has significantly contributed to the drastic increase in quality spice production in the Country.

The demand of spices has tremendously increased due to the recognition of spices as a health supplement especially during the pandemic period, which can be clearly seen from the growing export of spices like turmeric, ginger, cumin, chilli etc.

