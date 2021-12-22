Left Menu

Odisha CM launches livelihood assistance to beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday virtually launched the distribution of livelihood assistance to the beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, an amount of worth Rs 960 crore will be provided under assistance.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:26 IST
Odisha CM launches livelihood assistance to beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
Odisha CM virtually launching the distribution of livelihood assistance to the beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. (Photo Credit/Naveen Patnaik Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday virtually launched the distribution of livelihood assistance to the beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, an amount of worth Rs 960 crore will be provided under assistance. "The state government will provide Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary of the National Food Security & State Food Security Scheme registered under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, around 96 lakh families across the state will receive the assistance, the total amount of Rs 960 crore will be spending by the state government from its own funds," said a statement from CMO.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said, "the welfare programs for the poor is the most important program of the state government. The first and second waves of COVID-19 created a challenge for us. This has had a profound effect on people's economic and social lives. The poor have suffered a lot. The Impact of Covid has not yet gone away, so the state government is providing this assistance to alleviate their suffering." Chief Minister has directed to provide this assistance to all the beneficiaries within seven days.

"Odisha has successfully dealt with the first and second waves of COVID-19 with the help of the people," Now COVID-19 new variant Omicron is expanding," he added. The chief minister urged the people to be vigilant and abide by the COVID guidelines. The chief minister advised them to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid crowds unless it's not very necessary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021