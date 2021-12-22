Left Menu

Terrorists open fires at policeman in J-K's Anantnag

A group of terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a policeman at Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:40 IST
Terrorists open fires at policeman in J-K's Anantnag
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a policeman at Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.

In another incident, terrorists also shot at a person in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021