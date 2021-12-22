Terrorists open fires at policeman in J-K's Anantnag

A group of terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a policeman at Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.

In another incident, terrorists also shot at a person in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)