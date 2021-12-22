Left Menu

Civilian shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Srinagar

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar city on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:12 IST
A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar city on Wednesday. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the civilian was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where he was declared dead.

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. Case registered, investigation going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Meanwhile, terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara, Anantnag. He has been shifted to Srinagar based hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

