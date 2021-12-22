Cabinet approves Copra MSP hike

In a bid to provide benefit to the coconut farmers, the Union Cabinet has approved the hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Copra (dried coconut) for the year 2022, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday informed. "The cabinet meeting was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Cabinet fixed MSP for copra for 2022. In 2022, Rs 10,590 per quintal has been fixed as the MSP for 'Fair Average Quality' of milling copra and Rs 11,000 per quintal as MSP for ball copra," Thakur told reporters here.

The Union Minister informed that this MSP is more than around 52 per cent of the cost price of milling copra and more than around 58 per cent of the cost price of ball copra. "On this basis, the MSP of ripe dehusked coconut will be fixed by the department." Earlier in January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the MSP of copra at Rs 10,335 per quintal which is an increase of Rs 375 over 2020 rates for the 2021 season.

The central government had made it clear that the procurement work will be done by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.(NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF). (ANI)

