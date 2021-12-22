Gehlot orders assessment of crop damage due to frost
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to conduct special girdawari to assess damage to crops due to frost during severe cold conditions.
Gehlot tweeted that frost has been reported in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Karauli, Bhilwara and Hanumangarh districts of the state.
He said that instructions have been given for special assessment girdawari in these districts so that in case of crop failure, agricultural input grant can be given as per rules.
