Left Menu

Tesla, authorities submit documents for German plant approval

Tesla and relevant authorities have submitted all the documents necessary for the approval process for its planned factory near Berlin, the environment ministry of the German state of Brandenburg said on Wednesday. The approval process is still ongoing, the ministry said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:16 IST
Tesla, authorities submit documents for German plant approval
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tesla and relevant authorities have submitted all the documents necessary for the approval process for its planned factory near Berlin, the environment ministry of the German state of Brandenburg said on Wednesday.

The approval process is still ongoing, the ministry said. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remained unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production line at the site. Brandenburg premier Dietmar Woidke had recently suggested a decision might come in early 2022. Tesla has repeatedly had to push back the expected opening of the factory and Chief Executive Elon Musk has regularly travelled to Germany to check on the plant's progress, criticising German bureaucracy for slowing down construction.

Since Tesla expanded its original proposal to include a battery factory, the construction plans had to undergo a renewed process of public consultation which ended on Nov. 22. The response to all objections raised in that consultation is a prerequisite for a final building permit.

Currently, Tesla is only working on the factory on the basis of preliminary building permits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021