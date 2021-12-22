Left Menu

Kannada outfits call for bandh on Dec 31 to protest defacing of Sangolli Rayanna's statue

Kannada organisations on Wednesday announced a state-wide bandh on December 31 in protest against the recent defacing of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna by alleged activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi.There will be Bandh on December 31.

Kannada organisations on Wednesday announced a state-wide bandh on December 31 in protest against the recent defacing of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna by alleged activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi.

''There will be Bandh on December 31. It will start from 6 am to 6 pm,'' Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj told a press conference.

The activist said other than essential services, shops, business establishments and transport services will not function.

''Kannadigas have to demonstrate their unity and strength through this Bandh. We have a support of over 25 organisations but we want more such organisations to come forward and back our movement,'' Nagaraj said.

He added that the Kannada organisations have taken the incident in Belagavi a few days ago very seriously.

''This is not an ordinary Bandh, it is the echo from the breath, heart and soul. This is above the Congress, BJP and the JD(S). All are with us going beyond their political differences. No one should stop this Bandh,'' Nagaraj said.

The Kannada activist along with others demanded a ban on the MES for its ''provocative'' activities, which disturbs peace in the state.

