Left Menu

BKS to protest against 'non-fulfilment' of Modi govt's promise to double farm income by 2022

The farmers had high hopes from the government, such as doubling farmers income, getting rid of middlemen, non-levying of tax on the sale of farm produce and ensuring remunerative prices of crops. However misfortune is not leaving farmers, Chaudhary said.He said there might have been reasons to repeal the farm laws, but farmers have not achieved anything from it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:38 IST
BKS to protest against 'non-fulfilment' of Modi govt's promise to double farm income by 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@BharatiyaKisanSanghOfficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over the plight of farmers, RSS-affiliated farmers' union BKS on Wednesday announced a 10-day nationwide protest against ''non-fulfilment'' of the Narendra Modi government's promise to double farm income by 2022.

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) general secretary Badrinaryan Chaudhary said they held protests in different phases pressing for their demands.

It will hold dharnas in all villages of the country from January 1 and submit a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to block development officers, he said. ''The farmers had high hopes from the government, such as doubling farmers income, getting rid of middlemen, non-levying of tax on the sale of farm produce and ensuring remunerative prices of crops. However misfortune is not leaving farmers,'' Chaudhary said.

He said there might have been reasons to repeal the farm laws, but farmers have not achieved anything from it. Therefore, it has raised questions on the year-long farmers' agitation, the BKS leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021