Job fair Belagavi Udyoga Mela to be held in Belagavi tomorrow

The Belagavi Udyoga Mela, a hybrid job fair, will be held at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology on Thursday. The occasion also coincides with the launch of the 'Job for All' initiative taken up in collaboration with the Department of IT/ BT, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Skill Development

Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for IT/BT, Skill Development and Higher Education, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said, as many as 71 companies are participating in the fair, out of which 57 companies will be physically present and 14 through virtual mode to fill 4500-plus openings for BE/Diploma/ITI completed candidates, He said, "A total of 3,954 candidates have registered on the 'skill connect' portal, and 600-plus candidates have sent resumes through the mail. Voice texts have been sent to the registered candidates on December 22 (Wednesday) to come to the venue at 8 am and bus facilities have been made at bus stations and railway stations to bring employment seekers to the venue."

IEC (Information, Education, Communication) promotion has been made using various channels including posters, banners, pamphlets, voice messages, text messages, newspaper ads, news channel scrolling, and all digital material have been sent to local MLAs and MPs to promote in their groups, Minister explained. Saying, each registered candidate has been given the choice of 3 companies to attend the interview, Narayana added 100 trained volunteers will be at the venue to provide information and guide the candidates about attending the interview.

With regard to candidates who will not be selected, the companies have been asked to mention the reasons for rejection. Based on the analyses of these reasons the skill gaps will be identified and relevant training will be imparted for respective candidates to fill the gap and will be helped to get placement in future attempts which is the main agenda of the 'Job for all' programme. The event will also witness, Quess Corp., one of the largest staffing companies in the country, signing a binding agreement with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation ( KSDC) to provide 25,000 placements for candidates.

Naandi Foundation of Mahindra and Mahindra will also be signing an MoU to provide training in Python & Digital Marketing and soft skills for 30,000 rural girl students free of cost as part of the initiative. Based on the response, it has been planned to conduct a Job Fair once again in the 3rd week of January in Belgavi, the Minister said. (ANI)