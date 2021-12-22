Left Menu

Multi-domain tri-service exercise underway in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

ANI | Nicobar Islands (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:59 IST
A visual from the multi-domain tri-service excercise.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop of airborne troops.

The rapid response capability of Shatrujeet Brigade has been validated wherein the paratroopers who had moved from mainland executed airborne drop in an island territory of Andamans in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only joint services operational command of the defence forces of India. Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief Andaman Nicobar Command witnessed the Airborne Exercise and complimented the paratroopers for their battle readiness. (ANI)

