Wreath-laying ceremony held for police personnel killed by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora on Wednesday to pay homage to the police personnel, who was killed in a terrorist attack at the Bijbihara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora on Wednesday to pay homage to the police personnel, who was killed in a terrorist attack at the Bijbihara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. "A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora to pay homage to martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf of Awantipora who was killed in a terrorist attack in Bijbihara Anantnag," said Jammu and Kashmir police.
Earlier today, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohd Ashraf died during the treatment in a hospital in Srinagar. "Injured ASI Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet
Meanwhile, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city earlier in the day. (ANI)
