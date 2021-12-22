Left Menu

Enforce No Mask, No Entry rule at shops, workplaces, orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority

In view of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to enforce 'No Mask, No Entry rule at shops and workplaces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:08 IST
Enforce No Mask, No Entry rule at shops, workplaces, orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to enforce 'No Mask, No Entry rule at shops and workplaces. In an official release, DDMA has issued guidelines in view of rising COVID19 cases in the national capital.

As per the DDMA order, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in National Capital Territory of Delhi." The statement advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi.As per Delhi's health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day. According to the Union health ministry, the country has reported 213 cases of Omicron variant so far. Out of these, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases, the ministry said.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the Union government's data, which showed that there were 57 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital, was not true and that only 52 cases of the new variant have been reported in the metropolis so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021