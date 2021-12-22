Jharkhand to form cabinet sub-committee to consider increasing reservation

The Jharkhand government may soon form a cabinet sub-committee to consider increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam informed the assembly on Wednesday.

During a discussion on a private bill introduced by All Jharkhand Students' Union president and MLA Sudesh Mahto seeking 73 per cent reservation, including 32 per cent for STs, 14 per cent for SCs and 27 per cent for BCs, Alam said that the government is already considering the issue.

He said that a sub-committee for the purpose will be formed within the next two months.

In the absence of Mahto, the Speaker authorised another party MLA Lambodar Mahto to speak on the issue.

He said that at present, there is a provision of 14 per cent reservation for BCs, 10 per cent for SCs, and 26 per cent for STs in government appointments.

However, in 2002, a cabinet sub-committee had recommended increasing reservation to 32 per cent for STs, 14 per cent for SCs and 27 per cent for BCs, but non-implementation of these recommendations is violation of constitutional rights of a large population of the state, he added.

