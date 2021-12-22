Left Menu

Russia says it hopes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be certified

Russia hopes the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed in September but remains idle, will eventually be certified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. The United States and some European countries, including Ukraine and Poland, have protested against the gas pipeline, saying it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe.

Russia hopes the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed in September but remains idle, will eventually be certified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Peskov also said that the Nord Stream 2 operating company was ready to comply with all requirements from the regulators and that its certification should not be politicized.

Nord Stream 2 is awaiting regulatory clearance from Germany. The United States and some European countries, including Ukraine and Poland, have protested against the gas pipeline, saying it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe.

