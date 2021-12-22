Left Menu

Rights over temples, religious conversion on agenda of VHP trustees meet

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in its meeting of the board of trustees this week is likely to discuss the rights of Hindu societies over temples and religious conversions, said sources.

22-12-2021
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in its meeting of the board of trustees this week is likely to discuss the rights of Hindu societies over temples and religious conversions, said sources. The meeting of the board of trustees will be held between December 24 to December 26 in Junagadh, Gujarat. Nearly 350 officials and saints from across the country will attend this meeting.

"In this meeting, they will chalk out the strategy to intensify the movement of getting the right of temples back to Hindu society and religious conversions will be also discussed. Another topic will be that the state governments hand over Hindu temples and other religious institutions back to the Hindu society. VHP is planning to continue campaigning to free the temples from the control of various state governments," sources told ANI. "VHP has a clear view that the temples should be returned to the Hindu society and the responsibility of maintaining them should be done in a transparent manner with the participation of all sections of the Hindu society. Also, the donations received to the temple or the money and property related to the temples should be used only in respect of Hindus," sources said.

According to sources, the VHP is demanding the central government to enact a law to keep a complete ban on illegal religious conversion. "They are also saying that even after the conversion the SC/ST people are getting benefits of SC/ST quota. A resolution may come to stop religious conversion," they said.

VHP began its 11-day campaign against illegal conversion on December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

