3-day meet of VHP's board of trustees, governing council to start in Gujarat's Junagadh on Friday

The issue of religious conversions and the demand for bringing constitutional provisions to stop the benefits being given to the tribals who convert to other religions will dominate a joint meeting of the VHP's board of trustees and governing council, scheduled to begin in Gujarat on Friday.

The three-day meeting, to be held in Gujarat's Junagadh, will conclude on December 26 with the passage of a resolution, national spokesperson of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vinod Bansal told PTI on Wednesday.

''A three-day joint meeting of the VHP's board of trustees and governing council is scheduled to be held in Junagadh, Gujarat. The meeting will start on December 24 and conclude on December 26,'' he said.

''The issue of religious conversions, the demand for stopping reservation and other benefits to the tribals who convert to other religions are among the main agenda of the meeting, which is expected to have a detailed discussion on these issues,'' Bansal added.

Other issues on which the meeting will deliberate include a demand for freeing Hindu temples and other institutions from government control in various states and ''atrocities on minority Hindus'' in Bangladesh, he said.

All top leaders of the VHP, along with the office-bearers of the outfit at the ''prant'' (province) level, are expected to attend the meeting, Bansal said.

''(VHP) Representatives from about two dozen countries are also expected to attend the meeting,'' he added.

The saffron outfit launched an 11-day nationwide campaign against ''unlawful'' religious conversions on Monday, pressing for the enactment of a strict law against it.

The campaign, which will conclude on December 31, also seeks to mobilise public support for the VHP's demand for bringing constitutional provisions to stop the benefits being given to the those members of the scheduled tribes who convert to other religions.

Addressing a press conference here on December 18, VHP's working president Alok Kumar said the outfit has approached as many as 327 MPs from various political parties, including the BJP, the Congress, the JD(U), the RJD, the AAP, the TMC, the CPI(M) and the NC, requesting them to support its demands for an anti-conversion law and an amendment in the Constitution to stop the benefits of reservation and other facilities being given to those tribals who have abandoned their faith to embrace another.

