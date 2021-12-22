Left Menu

276 police cases against protesters during farmers' stir, most will be dropped: Haryana CM

As many as 57 cases are untraced.The cancellation report of eight cases has been prepared, of which cancellation report of four cases has been filed before the courts.The process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on, he further informed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:48 IST
276 police cases against protesters during farmers' stir, most will be dropped: Haryana CM
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said 276 cases were registered against protesters in the state during the year-long stir against the farm laws and the process to drop these, barring those of serious offences, is underway.

Replying to an issue regarding withdrawal of cases against farmers in the state during their stir against the legislations that have now been repealed, Khattar said in the State Assembly that as per police records, 276 cases have been registered during the agitation.

Of these, four cases are registered under serious offences. Out of remaining 272 cases, chargesheets has been prepared in 178 cases. As many as 57 cases are untraced.

The cancellation report of eight cases has been prepared, of which cancellation report of four cases has been filed before the courts.

The process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on, he further informed. He said the state government will withdraw all the cases registered against farmers except cases involving heinous crimes such as rape, murder, etc.

The Chief Minister was answering questions raised by the opposition during the winter session of Vidhan Sabha.

Responding to a question raised in the House regarding giving compensation to the next of kin of farmers who died during the stir, the Chief Minister said that at present, talks are going on with the farmers.

According to a CID report, the number of Haryana farmers who died is 46 while post-mortem report available is of only 10-15.

While interacting with farmers, it had been informed by the cultivators that the tally of deceased farmers of Haryana is 73, he said.

The investigation in this matter is still going on. The decision regarding compensation will be taken after holding discussions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021