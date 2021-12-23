J-K: 5 kg IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar

Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police found and destroyed approximately 5 kilograms of the Improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar. The police, in its release, informed that acting on intelligence reports, in a joint search operation of the Pulwama police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), "IED weighing approx 5 kgs was found assembled in a container."

"Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation," the police added. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

The police also added that a few suspects have been picked up for questioning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)