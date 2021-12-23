Left Menu

J-K: 5 kg IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar

Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police found and destroyed approximately 5 kilograms of the Improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-12-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:35 IST
J-K: 5 kg IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar
IED found and destroyed in Srinagar.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police found and destroyed approximately 5 kilograms of the Improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar. The police, in its release, informed that acting on intelligence reports, in a joint search operation of the Pulwama police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), "IED weighing approx 5 kgs was found assembled in a container."

"Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation," the police added. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

The police also added that a few suspects have been picked up for questioning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021