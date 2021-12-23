Left Menu

Opposition walks out of Maha Council over alleged 'power stealer' remark against farmers

Opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday after claiming that a member from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA allegedly referred to farmers as power stealers.Later, speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said they had raised the issue of farmers electricity connections being disconnected by the state power utility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 12:49 IST
Opposition walks out of Maha Council over alleged 'power stealer' remark against farmers
Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday after claiming that a member from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allegedly referred to farmers as "power stealers".

Later, speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said they had raised the issue of farmers' electricity connections being disconnected by the state power utility. ''We wanted a discussion on the plight of farmers and sought some relief for the farming community. However, a member from the MVA asked what about farmers who steal electricity. Such a question was completely irrelevant as farmers have been severely affected because of various restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus,'' the BJP leader said.

He said the demand (for produce by cultivators) has gone down which also affected the income of farmers. ''Unfortunately, we noticed such an insensitive attitude of a Council member towards farmers, hence we staged a walkout,'' Darekar said.

The BJP leader claimed he did not remember the name of the MVA member who made those comments in the House. Darekar also expressed disappointment with Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure.

"Our calling attention was regarding farmers' issues and how the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company can come up with policies that would be lenient towards the agriculture sector. Tanpure preferred to point out the Union government and its policies and tried to pass the blame," the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021