Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex
An explosion has been heard in Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.
ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Several people are feared injured.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
