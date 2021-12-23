Some injuries after fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas facility

A 'major industrial accident' at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Friday.

Exxon reported fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant, and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network. "At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.

Social media users tweeted about an explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity. Exxon did not immediately respond to queries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)