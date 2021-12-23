Some injuries after fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas facility
A 'major industrial accident' at Exxon 's Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Friday. Exxon reported a fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network.
- Country:
- United States
A 'major industrial accident' at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Friday.
Exxon reported fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant, and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network. "At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.
Social media users tweeted about an explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity. Exxon did not immediately respond to queries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Qatar energy and ExxonMobil sign Cyprus energy exploration deal
Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to Exxon Mobil
Turkey says Exxon Mobil, Qatar Petroleum to stay out of its jurisdiction in East Med
BRIEF-Texas Sheriff Says No Fatalities Have Been Reported After Exxon Fire Incident - Tweet
Fire erupts at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant, at least four taken to hospital