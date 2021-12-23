Left Menu

Putin says Russia not to blame for high European gas prices

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:30 IST
Putin says Russia not to blame for high European gas prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was unfair to blame Moscow for record-high natural gas prices in Europe as Russia's Gazprom was meeting all of its supply obligations.

Putin told an annual media briefing that Gazprom had to meet obligations under long-term deals before providing gas to spot markets, and the countries that had struck long-term contracts - such as Germany - were now enjoying much lower prices and could even resell gas to neighbours profitably.

Europe has created its own gas problems and should resolve them itself, Putin said, adding that he suspected some Russian gas piped to Germany was ultimately being resold to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021