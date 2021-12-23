Left Menu

Need to get rid of description that 'farmer means poor': Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said there is a need to get rid of the description that farmer means poor as this kind of misconception is discouraging youth from pursuing agriculture as a profession.Addressing an event organised by the digital platform Rural Voice, the Minister of State for Agriculture expressed concern over youth getting disinterested in the farming activities and cited the misconception that farmer is poor created in books and media as one of the reasons for this situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:18 IST
Need to get rid of description that 'farmer means poor': Union Minister Kailash Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said there is a need to get rid of the description that ''farmer means poor'' as this kind of ''misconception'' is discouraging youth from pursuing agriculture as a profession.

Addressing an event organised by the digital platform Rural Voice, the Minister of State for Agriculture expressed concern over youth getting disinterested in the farming activities and cited the misconception that ''farmer is poor'' created in books and media as one of the reasons for this situation. ''There is a need to get rid of the description that farmer means poor,'' he said.

Whenever there is a discussion on farmers in villages or other places, there is a general perception that 'farmers must be poor', he said. Even in any story (literary work) on farmers, it always starts with 'a poor farmer used to live in this village', he said, adding that the word 'poor' is always associated with farmers. ''As a result, everyone has started thinking that farmers must be poor. Whenever I see a photo of a farmer in a magazine, a farmer is projected with torn clothes sitting in a parched land looking up to the sky,'' he said. This kind of description of a farmer has led to ''misconception'' in the minds of youth who do not want to pursue farming as a profession, he said.

The youth think that if he gets into agriculture, his situation will be like it is described in books and media, he added. Highlighting steps being taken to boost the Agri sector, the minister said the government is working towards achieving the Prime Minister's vision of doubling farmers’ income even as he stressed the need to shift to crop diversification and high-value crops to get better returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021