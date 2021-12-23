Left Menu

The Minister appreciated the results and growth achieved by the Company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:44 IST
FCI Aravali Gypsum & Mines presents dividend to Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
He also expressed the hope that the Company will grow exponentially towards and generate higher dividends to the Government. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
Brigadier Amar Singh Rathore, Chairman & Managing Director, FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited, a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers presented a dividend cheque of Rs. 12,60,00,000/-(Rupees Twelve Crore Sixty Lakh only) to the Union Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in presence of Shri Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilizer). The Minister appreciated the results and growth achieved by the Company. He also expressed the hope that the Company will grow exponentially towards and generate higher dividends to the Government.

The CMD also, informed that the company is marching ahead with diversification plans and has plans of entering into mining of fertilizer minerals like Potash and Rock Phosphate. In addition, the company has plans to venture into the field of Bio and Chemical Fertilizer production also in near future.

FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India limited (FAGMIL) was incorporated on 14.02.2003 consequent upon having off Jodhpur Mining Organization (A unit of M/s FCIL). The new Company started its business w.e.f. 01.04.2003 with an authorized capital of Rs. 10 Crore & paid Rs. 113.94 crores to the Government of India within a short span of 18 years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

